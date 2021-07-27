The Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene will hold a month-long Round It Up Donation Drive to benefit Food Connects during August.
The co-op’s Round It Up program allows shoppers to make positive changes in the community by donating change to local community organizations.
Food Connects is an entrepreneurial non-profit organization that delivers locally produced food as well as educational and consulting services aimed at transforming local food systems.
“We are so thrilled and grateful to be a recipient of the Monadnock Food Co-op’s Round It Up program,” said Richard Berkfield, executive director and founder of Food Connects. “The Monadnock Food Co-op is a vital partner and plays a critical role in the work that we do and in our greater community. We are excited to offer our Farm to School services, including professional development for educators and grant opportunities for schools, in the Monadnock Region. And we look forward to partnering with existing programs, like Stonewall Farm and the Cornucopia Project to strengthen Farm to School initiatives throughout the region.”
The Monadnock Food Co-op is at 34 Cypress St. in Keene, off of Main Street via Eagle Court. Information: monadnockfood.coop.