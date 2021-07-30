This August, Monadnock Food Co-op will join the American Independent Business Alliance (AMIBA), New Hampshire Food Alliance, and partners throughout North America to support local food as part of NH Eats Local Month.
“We want to inspire community members to eat more locally grown, raised, and made foods,” said Monadnock Food Co-op Marketing Manager Jen Risley. “We urge them to meet the farmers, growers, and chefs behind their food, support diversity in their food system, and learn new skills to keep them eating locally throughout the year.”
As part of the Eat Local Month festivities, the co-op will offer promotions highlighting the Eat Local movement. For details, go to monadnockfood.coop/co-op-updates/nheatslocal.
For information on the statewide initiative, go to nheatslocal.com.
The Monadnock Food Co-op is at 34 Cypress St. in Keene, off Main Street via Eagle Court.