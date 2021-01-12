Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene has partnered with statewide organizations to co-host a virtual screening of “Shadows Fall North” on Jan. 27 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
The documentary highlights the stories of Black men, women and children through New Hampshire history, including novelist Harriet Wilson, those who were laid to rest at the African Burying Ground in Portsmouth, and slaves who petitioned the N.H. state legislature for their freedom in 1779.
A live post-film discussion will follow the film with the film’s producer, Nancy Vawter, and executive director of the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire, JerriAnne Boggis. Participants will have the opportunity to split into small groups to discuss the film and discuss how the stories shared can be applied to supporting racial equity in the New Hampshire food system.
The screening is free and open to the public, but registration is required: monadnockfood.coop/event/shadows.
Shadows Fall North was produced by the University of New Hampshire’s Center for the Humanities in collaboration with Atlantic Media Productions of Portsmouth. Information: blackhistorynh.com.