The Monadnock Food Co-op will launch a month-long Round It Up Donation Drive May 1 to benefit the Monadnock Localvores Jeffrey P. Smith Farm Scholarship Program. The Co-op’s Round It Up program empowers shoppers to make positive changes in their community by donating their change to local community organizations.
“We hope to inspire the next generation of local farmers and local food supporters by giving regional children an opportunity, through summer camp, to experience sustainable farming practices first-hand and watch their efforts bear fruit,” Amanda Littleton of the Monadnock Localvores said in a prepared statement. “Long-term, children will carry the know-ledge gained from this memorable experience into adulthood.”
The Jeffrey P. Smith Farm Scholarship, initiated in 2009 by the Monadnock Localvores, endeavors to connect young people with agriculture and the natural world around them by supplementing the cost of sending children to local farm camps so that they might discover the inherent rewards that come from cultivating with one’s hands and heart: cheshireconservation.org/monadnock-localvores.
March donation
In March, shoppers at the Monadnock Food Co-op collectively donated $6,026.40 to the Daily Good.
The food co-op collected these donations during one of its month-long “Round It Up” donation drives.
Since its founding in the fall of 2019, the Daily Good has purchased and delivered more than 5,000 food items to students in need at Keene State College, Antioch University of New England, and other local centers. Food insecurity on college campuses is a growing reality nationwide, and the Daily Good is doing its part to help overcome that challenge in Keene: dailygoodnh.org.
“We are overwhelmed and so grateful for the generosity of co-op shoppers,” Sandra Neil Wallace, who founded the Daily Good with her husband, Rich Wallace, said in a statement.
The co-op’s Round It Up donation program empowers shoppers to make a positive change in their community by rounding up their change for local agencies like the Daily Good. During the co-op’s last fiscal year, the Round It Up program raised more than $47,895 and supported seven nonprofits.