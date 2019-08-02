Shoppers at the Monadnock Food Co-op collectively donated $132 to Pathways for Keene. The Monadnock Food Co-op held a one-day Round It Up on July 4 in conjunction with Pathways for Keene’s 4 on the 4th race. Customers rounded up their purchases to donate their change to support this local organization.
Pathways for Keene works with other local organizations to generate grassroots momentum for the development of the city’s trail system.
During the Co-op’s last fiscal year, the Round It Up program raised more than $36,700 and supported seven nonprofit organizations.
Information about Pathways for Keene: http://pathwaysforkeene.org/about.
The Monadnock Food Co-op is at 34 Cypress St. in Keene, off Main Street via Eagle Court. Information: monadnockfood.coop.