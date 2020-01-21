Last month, Monadnock Food Co-op shoppers collectively donated $5,405.70 to The Community Kitchen based in Keene. The Monadnock Food Co-op collected these donations during their month-long “Round It Up” donation drive in December. Customers rounded up their purchases to donate their change.
“Thanks to all the hundreds of Monadnock Food Co-op customers who rounded up this December,” said Phoebe Bray of The Community Kitchen. “This is a very welcome boost as we head into the deep winter months.”
The Co-op’s Round It Up program empowers shoppers to make positive change in their community by donating their change. During the Co-op’s last fiscal year, the Round It Up program raised $31,170.96 and supported eight nonprofit organizations.