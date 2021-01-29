Shoppers at the Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene collectively donated $6,486.68 to The Community Kitchen of Keene in December. The Monadnock Food Co-op collected these donations during its month-long “Round It Up” donation drive.
“The Community Kitchen has the word ‘community’ in its title for a reason,” said Phoebe Bray, Executive Director of The Community Kitchen. “The community truly supports the organization and the work we do. Monadnock Food Co-op has at the very base of its mission the community’s well-being — and the Community Kitchen is so grateful for their support and the support of their members and customers.”
The Co-op’s Round It Up donation program encourages shoppers to make a positive change in the community by rounding up their change for local agencies. During the Co-op’s last fiscal year, the Round It Up program raised more than $47,895 and supported seven nonprofit organizations.