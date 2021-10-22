Shoppers at the Monadnock Food Co-op collectively donated $5,715.75 to the Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Hampshire (NOFA-NH) Farm Share Program. The Monadnock Food Co-op collected the donations during its month-long “Round It Up” donation drive in September.
“Funds raised by the Monadnock Food Co-op are critical to ensuring that children, families, seniors, and other low-income individuals across the state can receive a season’s worth of farm-fresh, organic produce through NOFA-NH’s Farm Share Program,” Karl Johnson, president of the NOFA-NH Board of Directors, said in a statement. “We are proud to support New Hampshire organic farmers by making high-qua-lity local food accessible to community members in need and are grateful to the Monadnock Food Co-op and their customers for their contributions to this important community program.”
Since 2017, the Farm Share Program has partnered with 13 certified organic farmers to provide more than 370 low-income New Hampshire residents with 117 subsidized farm shares. Participating farms in the Monadnock Region include Abenaki Spring Farm in Walpole, Picadilly Farm in Winchester and Stonewall Farm in Keene.
Monadnock Food Co-op’s October “Round it Up” donation drive benefits the Monadnock Cooperative Community Fund. This foundation pools contributions from more than 40 cooperative funds to support cooperative development throughout the United States, including co-ops in New Hampshire through the N.H. Community Loan Fund.
Monadnock Food Co-op is at 34 Cypress St. in Keene. Information: monadnockfood.coop.