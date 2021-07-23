Shoppers at the Monadnock Food Co-op collectively donated $5,101.91 to the Cornucopia Project as part of the co-op’s “Round It Up” donation drive in June.
“All of us at Cornucopia Project extend our great appreciation to everyone who rounded it up in June,” said Lauren Judd, executive director. “Thank you to the Monadnock Food Co-op for supporting our work in youth nutrition education and local food.”
The Co-op’s Round It Up donation program allows shoppers to make a positive change in the community by rounding up their change for local nonprofit organizations. During the co-op’s last fiscal year, the Round It Up program raised more than $65,000 and supported 10 organizations.
Cornucopia Project shows youth how to grow and prepare healthy food by introducing garden, kitchen and farm programs to students of all ages. Information: cornucopiaproject.org.
The Monadnock Food Co-op is at 34 Cypress St. in Keene, off of Main Street via Eagle Court. Information: monadnockfood.coop.