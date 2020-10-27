Shoppers at the Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene donated more than $5,000 to Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Hampshire (NOFA-NH) during the co-op’s September Round It Up drive. Contributions totaled $5,388.16 to benefit NOFA-NH’s Farm Share Program.
The NOFA-NH’s Farm Share Program provides limited-income New Hampshire residents with discounted Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) shares, also known as farm shares. The program benefits children, families and seniors by connecting low-income individuals with certified organic farms to provide a season’s worth of local farm-fresh products at a reduced cost.
Since 2017, the Farm Share Program has partnered with 13 certified organic farmers to provide more than 250 low-income Granite Staters with 77 subsidized farm shares. Participating farms in the Monadnock Region include Abenaki Springs Farm in Walpole, Picadilly Farm in Winchester and Stonewall Farm in Keene.
“NOFA-NH is proud to support organic farms in providing delicious, healthy, local food to our community members in need,” said Laura Hartz, President of NOFA-NH Board of Directors. “With the help of the funds raised by the Monadnock Food Co-op, this program will reach even more farmers and eaters across the Granite State.”
Information: nofanh.org.