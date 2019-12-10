The Monadnock Food Co-op is holding a month-long Round It Up Donation Drive to benefit The Community Kitchen of Keene this month.
The program empowers shoppers to make positive changes in their communities by donating change. Last December, the community helped raise $7,496 for The Community Kitchen through the Co-op’s Round It Up program.
The money raised at the Co-op in December will help the Community Kitchen feed an average of 7,000 people a month through its hot meals and pantry programs.
The Monadnock Food Co-op at 34 Cypress St. in Keene, off Main Street via Eagle Court. For information, visit monadnockfood.coop.
For information on The Community Kitchen, visit thecommunitykitchen.org.