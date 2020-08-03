The Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene has held several one-day Round It Up donation drives to benefit programs in the Monadnock Region.
On July 18, co-op shoppers rounded up on their purchases to donate $300.70 to benefit Monadnock Understands Childhood Hunger (MUCH).
“On behalf of the MUCH Council, I am honored to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the staff and board of Monadnock Food Co-op for an extremely successful Round It Up,” said Ann Henderson, MUCH Chairperson. “These dollars will allow 70 weekly boxes to be distributed to families most in need — during one of the most challenging summers this region has seen for decades. Collectively, we have the power and strength to fight the odds, to achieve the unimaginable, and to make a better future for those in need.”
And on July 25, shoppers donated $323.28 to benefit the Meals on Wheels program at Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have received even more requests for Meals on Wheels,” said Gia Farina, Meals on Wheels Program Manager at Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services. “We really appreciate the Co-op’s support to help us to meet the surge in demand from the seniors in our community.”
For the month of August, the Monadnock Food Co-op is holding a month-long Round It Up donation drive to benefit Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition (MFCC).
“Our vision is to create a vibrant, safe, and efficient local food system,” said Roe-Ann Tasoulas, director of MFCC. “This food system will enhance the health of our community, be profitable for farmers and producers, be accessible and inclusive to a diverse community, and conserve our natural resources.”
For information on MUCH, go to muchcoalition.com; for information on HCS, go to hcsservices.org; and for information on MFCC, go to mfcommunitycoalition.org.
The Monadnock Food Co-op is a community-owned food store at 34 Cypress St., Keene, off Main Street via Eagle Court: monadnockfood.coop.