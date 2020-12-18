The Monadnock Food Co-op is holding a month-long Round It Up Donation Drive to benefit The Community Kitchen this month.
The Co-op’s Round It Up program empowers shoppers to make a positive change in their community by donating their change to local community organizations and efforts.
“It’s a stark reality that many low-income workers became essential workers almost overnight,” said Phoebe Bray, executive director of The Community Kitchen. “In many ways, the challenges of 2020 were harder for those facing food insecurity and those facing homelessness. We are encouraged by the support that Monadnock Food Co-op and this community give to us at The Community Kitchen and to other nonprofits.”
The Monadnock Food Co-op is at 34 Cypress St. in Keene, off of Main Street via Eagle Court.
Information: thecommunitykitchen.org or monadnockfood.coop.