The Monadnock Food Co-op and Cheshire County Conservation District have announced six grant recipients for the 2020 Monadnock Food Co-op Farm Fund. The recipients are Abenaki Springs Farm of Walpole, Green Wagon Farm of Keene, Pete’s Stand of Walpole, Picadilly Farm of Winchester, Stonewall Farm of Keene and Windyhurst Farm of Westmoreland. The Farm Fund distributed $27,411 among these six farms. Since starting in 2017, the Farm Fund has awarded over $59,000 in grants to 14 local farms.
The fund was created to support local farmers in increasing sustainable food production and wholesale sales to contribute to a thriving local farm economy. Funds for this program are provided by donations from Monadnock Food Co-op and its shoppers. Additional funds come from the You Have Our Trust Fund of the NH Charitable Foundation.
Fundraising is already underway for the 2021 Monadnock Food Co-op Farm Fund grant cycle. During May, July, October, and November 2020, co-op shoppers can round up their change at the registers to donate to the fund. So far this year, shoppers have contributed over $7,600 to the Farm Fund.
For more information, visit monadnockfood.coop/farmfund. To make a donation, call 756-2988 extension 4 or go to cheshireconservation.org/make-a-donation.