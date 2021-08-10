The Monadnock Farm Tour, co-produced by the Monadnock Food Co-op and Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition (MFCC), will be held Saturday, Aug. 21 from noon-5 p.m.
Seven local farms will be open to the public to help foster a better understanding of farmers’ day-to-day lives and the work that goes into producing local food in the region.
Participating farms:
Archway Farm, 183 Arch St., Keene: Archway Farm raises pigs and poultry on pasture. Farm tours include pasture walks and food.
Cheshire Gardens, 277 Burt Hill Road, Winchester: Cheshire Gardens is an organic farm growing fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers and transforming the produce into specialty foods. Visitors may tour the gardens and drink free herbal tea; additional treats and herbs will be for sale.
Cornucopia Project, 9 Vose Farm Road, Peterborough: An educational farm operated by high school student farmers. Visitors may tour a native pollinator habitat and three outdoor growing spaces.
Crescendo Acres, 21 Carpenter Road, Surry: Crescendo Acres raises alpacas and mini horses, grows Christmas trees and produces maple syrup and other maple products. Visitors may see the animals, sample maple products, make farm crafts and see a Christmas tree shearing demo. Handmade products available in the farm shop.
Draft Gratitude, 148 Ashuelot St., Winchester: Draft Gratitude gives senior draft horses a safe place to call home. Visitors may meet the draft horses and learn about the work done to help horses.
Echo Farm Puddings, 573 Chesterfield Road, Hinsdale: Echo Farm is a dairy farm that produces farmstead puddings. Visitors may sample pudding and cheese as well as see the cows and calves and a milking robot.
Peep Willow Farm/Monadnock Pastures, 51 Bixby St., Marlborough: A cooperative residential agricultural and equestrian condominium community. Visitors may tour the farm, meet and greet horses and learn about the lives of horses.
Tickets for the farm tour are $5 per person or $10 per car and can be purchased at each farm during farm tour hours. A farm tour brochure is available at monadnockfood.coop/event/monadnock-farm-tour.