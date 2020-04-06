The Cheshire County Conservation District (CCCD) is continuing the Monadnock Farm Share Program for its second year. Nine Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) produce farms in the Monadnock Region have come together to ensure that farm fresh CSA vegetable shares are affordable for all interested community members in 2020.
The Farm Share Program provides limited-income Monadnock Region residents with the opportunity to support their local CSA farmer and receive quality produce on a regular basis all season long. Participating families and individuals end up receiving a discounted weekly vegetable share at 50 percent of its value.
Applications will be selected on a first come, first served basis and funding is limited. The CCCD will accept applications until June 1, or until all available shares have been awarded.
Participating farms include Abenaki Springs Farm of Walpole, Foggy Hill Farm of Jaffrey, Hillside Springs Farm of Westmoreland, Hungry Bear Farm of Mason, New Dawn Farm of Westmoreland, Picadilly Farm of Winchester, Stonewall Farm of Keene, Sun Moon Farm of Rindge and Tracie’s Community Farm of Fitzwilliam.
Farmers raise funds to cover 25 percent of the program costs and 25 percent of costs is provided by the Cheshire Medical Center for Population Health through its Healthy Monadnock Initiative.
More information, a detailed list of farms and the 2020 application are available at www.cheshireconservation.org/farmshare. For additional information, call 756-2988, extension 4.