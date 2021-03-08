The Cheshire County Conservation District will continue the Monadnock Farm Share Program for its third year.
Eight Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) produce farms in the Monadnock Region have come together to ensure that farm fresh CSA vegetable shares are available and affordable for all interested community members in 2021.
Participating farms include Abenaki Springs Farm of Walpole, Foggy Hill Farm of Jaffrey, Hillside Springs Farm of Westmoreland, Hungry Bear Farm of Mason, Partners’ Gardens of Nelson, Picadilly Farm of Winchester, Stonewall Farm of Keene, Sun Moon Farm of Rindge and Tracie’s Community Farm of Fitzwilliam.
The Farm Share Program provides limited-income Monadnock Region residents with the opportunity to support local CSA farmers and receive produce on a regular basis all season long. Through a cost-share model, participants receive a 50 percent discount. Farmers raise funds to cover 25 percent of the program costs while Cheshire Medical Center covers another 25 percent through its Healthy Monadnock Initiative.
To be eligible for the program, annual household income must not exceed $50,000 a year.
Applications will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis and funding is limited. The CCCD will accept applications until May 1 or until available shares have been awarded.
More information and applications are available at www.cheshireconservation.org/farmshare or by calling 756-2988, extension 4 or emailing info@cheshireconservation.org.