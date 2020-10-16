Monadnock Family Services added the following three community members to its board of directors on Sept. 30:
Reba Clough retired from the U.S. Air Force, Nurse Corps with 26 years of service in 2001. She holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a master’s degree in community mental health nursing. In addition to her military service, Clough’s professional nursing career includes work as a mental health nurse practitioner in both community mental health and private practice settings in the Kansas City metropolitan area. During her final 10 years of nursing, she was employed at the VA Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. She retired from the VA as the chief nurse for the Mental Health Department in 2017. Clough, who grew up in New England, moved to Keene in the fall of 2019.
Shaun Filiault holds a Ph.D. from the division of Health Sciences of the University of South Australia and a J.D. from the University of New Hampshire. He was a judicial law clerk to the Honorable William G. Young in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. Filiault, who was raised in Keene, is now an associate at the Bragdon, Baron and Kossayda firm in Keene.
Joe Schapiro has lived, worked and raised a family in Keene over the past 30 years. Schapiro retired one year ago from a career in social work during which he worked as a mental health clinician in residential, inpatient, educational, outpatient and private practice settings. From 1995 to 2005, he worked at MFS, finishing his tenure there as Director of Child and Adolescent Services. Over the years, Schapiro has been involved in various community activities; he has served on the Jonathan Daniels-Martin Luther King Committee and is now part of the Keene Immigrant and Refugee Partnership. He is presently finishing his first term in the N.H. House and is running for re-election.