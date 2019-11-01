Recently the board of directors of the Keene-based Monadnock Economic Development Corp. elected Coby Hauser to board membership. Hauser is director of ambulatory services at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
The nonprofit economic development agency, which develops property and arranges financing for public and private projects in the Monadnock Region and other parts of New Hampshire, also announced the re-election of board members Paul Faber, senior vice-president of Bar Harbor Bank and Trust Co., in Peterborough; Amanda Littleton, district manager of the Cheshire County Conservation District; and Keene lawyer Steve Bragdon. The board also elected George Hansel to the post of chairman; he is an executive with Filtrine Manufacturing Co. in Keene.