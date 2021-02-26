The Monadnock Doll Hospital and Vaccination Clinic has returned to the Jaffrey Public Library. This year, the librarians are expanding children’s health literacy initiatives to include COVID-19 and support vaccination education by inviting children to bring in their dolls and stuffed animals to be “vaccinated.”
Beginning Feb. 22, the first day of school vacation, the “hospital” will be held in the library’s lab, as a self-directed program that will be available at all library appointments for the next several weeks. The library recently increased hours to Monday through Saturday at 10 a.m. and offers appointments six days a week.
“We want to reduce the fear that children may have about vaccines and doctor visits, in general, but we also want to encourage everyone to embrace hope over fear,” Library Director Julie Perrin said in a statement.
In 2019, the Jaffrey Public Library hosted its first “Monadnock Doll Hospital” in an effort to include health literacy as part of its wider mission of lifelong learning and received positive feedback from the community. Since then, health literacy for all ages at the library has included not only reference help, but also handwashing activities with rubber duckies for preschoolers and toddlers in early 2020 before COVID shutdowns, science-focused book clubs and human body skeleton and microscope kits available for checkout.
For more information, contact the library at 532-7301.