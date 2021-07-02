Monadnock Chorus is scheduled to perform Dan Forrest’s “Requiem for the Living” for a live audience on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Aldworth Manor in Harrisville.
The group of more than 60 singers will be joined by an eight-piece professional orchestra at the historic estate.
“This will be a joyous return to choral-orchestral performance,” Artistic Director Dr. Matthew Leese said. “It’s something we’ve been looking forward to for a long time and will be a much-needed balm after more than a year of pandemic conditions. Large-scale concerts with a combined choir and orchestra is something many of us have been craving in particular.”
In recognition of the challenges and losses of the past year, the concert program will include submissions of “remembrance, healing and hope” from chorus members and others. These short tributes to people, events or situations of impact or loss are intended to add to the restorative theme of the concert. More information on how to offer a submission can be found on the chorus’ website.
The concert will have three types of seating: upper lawn seating at tables with food provided for $45 a person; upper lawn seating in chairs only at $20 per person; and lower lawn picnic-style seating (bring your own blanket or chair), which are free with registration. Lower lawn seating will be a primarily auditory experience with limited sight lines.
Tickets must be purchased ahead of the event at monadnock-chorus.org.