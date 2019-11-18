Monadnock Chorus will perform concerts Dec. 14 and 15 in Peterborough. The concerts, called “Hope for the Holidays,” celebrate musical traditions from around the world.
This selection of holiday music features traditional English Christmas carols, as well as carols from Ukraine and Venezuela, Gospel music from the African-American tradition, a piece celebrating Asian Mahayana Buddhism, winter songs from Norway, a Chanukah celebration in the Jewish Tradition, a hymn from Russian Slavonic Vespers and an Old Scots secular folk song celebrating winter solstice. The program will feature “Misa Criolla,” a mass based on Argentine and Bolivian folk dances and tunes.
Concerts will be Saturday, Dec. 14, at 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m., in the Peterborough Town House. Tickets are $20 (students admitted free) and are available at Steele’s Stationers and Toadstool Bookshop in Peterborough, or through the Chorus website: www.monadnock-chorus.org.
“ ‘Hope for the Holidays’ is centered on our communal desire for peace and human kindness,” Monadnock Chorus Artistic Director Dr. Matthew Leese said. “Around the world, people in many traditions and faiths join at this time of year to sing songs with a focus on heart, love, giving and compassion. As the days grow shorter, we too find ourselves turning inward, examining our core and our principles. This concert will celebrate the diverse ways people around the world use music to express these universal human desires,” Dr. Leese said.
The Chorus is collaborating with Mariposa Museum to amplify the multicultural theme of the concert. Tapestries and artifacts from the Mariposa’s collection reflecting the traditions from which the music is drawn will be on display in the concert hall.
Information: www.monadnock-chorus.org.