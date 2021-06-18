Monadnock Chorus will premiere an online video of its spring concert repertoire this Sunday at 4 p.m.
Viewers can access a link to the YouTube premiere on the group’s Facebook page or www.monadnock-chorus.org. The 30 minutes of choral music in the video was presented at free outdoor performances in Peterborough, Hancock and Keene over the past weeks.
Musical selections include two compositions by Edward MacDowell, co-founder of Peterborough’s artist colony, and a Shaker hymn from the Canterbury Shaker community.
Also included is a virtual collaboration between the chorus and Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music: The Apple Hill String Quartet performs “Finlandia,” by Jean Sibelius as accompaniment to Monadnock Chorus’ performance of the piece.
Monadnock Chorus plans to return to performing with orchestral accompaniment on Aug. 18 with an outdoor concert at Aldworth Manor in Harrisville on Aug. 18, when it will present Dan Forrest’s “Requiem for the Living.”
Monadnock Chorus is an all-volunteer, non-auditioned chorus. Information: monadnock-chorus.org.