Monadnock Chorus will hold an open rehearsal — meaning all are welcome to attend — Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Antrim Town Hall, 66 Main St.
Under the baton of Artistic Director Dr. Matthew Leese, the group is continuing work on G.F. Handel’s oratorio “Esther” in preparation for concerts in Peterborough May 9 and 10.
All interested singers and listeners are welcome to join the rehearsal that evening. Music will be provided. “Whether you’re someone who likes singing classical choral music, curious about what happens at a chorus rehearsal or just interested in hearing some hard-working singers tune up this Handel oratorio, we invite you to join us,” Leese said.
Information: www.monadnock-chorus.org.