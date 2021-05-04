After a year of challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Monadnock Chorus is singing again and is set to present free outdoor performances in Peterborough and Jaffrey.
The chorus will perform Saturday, May 8, in downtown Peterborough and Sunday, May 9, in downtown Jaffrey. The mini concerts will include a range of music, including songs that have a special connection to New Hampshire and the community. Performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. at both locations.
Monadnock Chorus will also perform in downtown Keene on Saturday, June 5, as part of the Keene Art Walk celebration.
Musical selections include two compositions by Edward MacDowell, co-founder of Peterborough’s artist colony, and a Shaker hymn from the Canterbury Shaker community.
“The disruptions of this past year and the absence of live music and performance were traumatic for artists and music lovers,” said Artistic Director Dr. Matthew Leese. “For our return to performing, we wanted to celebrate our community and the resilience of our area with a focus on music that has a strong connection to New Hampshire.”
That focus includes a virtual collaboration with Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music of “Finlandia” by Jean Sibelius. A video recording of the Apple Hill String Quartet will accompany Monadnock Chorus’ performance of the piece.
Monadnock Chorus plans to return to orchestral-accompanied performances with an outdoor concert at Aldworth Manor in Harrisville on Aug. 18. The chorus will perform Dan Forrest’s “Requiem for the Living” with more than 60 singers and an eight-piece professional orchestra.
More information about the August concert, including ticket details and how to submit commemorations will be announced in May.
Monadnock Chorus is an all-volunteer, non-auditioned chorus bringing choral music to singers and audiences throughout the region. The group typically includes 80-90 singers who come from towns throughout southern New Hampshire. Information: monadnock-chorus.org.