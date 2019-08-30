Monadnock Chorus kicks off its 60th season on Wednesday, Sept. 4, with the start of weekly rehearsals in preparation for two December concerts.
Led by Artistic Director Dr. Matthew Leese, the choral group will be preparing a varied program, “Hope for the Holidays: Music from Around the Globe,” featuring Ariel Ramirez’ Misa Criolla, to be performed in Peterborough on Dec. 14 and 15.
Monadnock Chorus is an all-volunteer chorus, welcoming singers of all levels and experience. No audition is required, but singers will be assessed to determine voice part placement. Registration, as well as details about rehearsal and concert schedules, can be found on the group’s website, www.monadnock-chorus.org. Rehearsals are held each Wednesday at the Union Congregational Church, 33 Concord St., Peterborough from 7 to 9 p.m.
New singers are welcome to join the group.
