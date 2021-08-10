Monadnock Chorus has named Colin Mann as its guest artistic director for the coming fall season.
Mann holds a Master of Music in conducting from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y., and has experience conducting choirs of all sizes and ages. He is currently director of choirs at the Williston Northampton School in Easthampton, Mass. He also has performance experience as both a soloist and chorister.
“We’re thrilled to introduce Colin to Monadnock Chorus and to our wider community,” said chorus President Laurie H. Lewis. “Colin’s depth of musical knowledge and his experience coaching and leading vocalists of all ages fits right in with Monadnock Chorus’ mission: to bring quality choral music opportunities to our region for both singers and audiences.”
Monadnock Chorus’ fall semester is set to begin Sept. 15 with weekly rehearsals at the Union Congregational Church in Peterborough. Wednesday evening rehearsals will continue throughout the fall, culminating with concerts on Dec. 11 and 12.
Mann will take over leadership of the group following the resignation of longtime Artistic Director Dr. Matthew Leese, who recently became Keene High School’s new choral director and music teacher. Leese will conduct his final concert with the Monadnock Chorus on Wednesday, Aug. 18, when Monadnock Chorus presents Dan Forrest’s “Requiem for the Living” in an outdoor concert at Aldworth Manor in Harrisville. A limited number of lawn seats are available at Monadnock Chorus’ website.
Monadnock Chorus is open to singers of all levels and all ages. No audition is required, and all are welcome. For additional information on how to join, go to www.monadnock-chorus.org.