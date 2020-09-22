With health and safety considerations at the forefront, Monadnock Chorus has restarted choral singing activities with small-group outdoor rehearsals.
While weather allows in the weeks to come, the choristers will rehearse in the parking lot behind All Saints Church’s Reynolds Hall in Peterborough. All participants wear masks and singers stay physically distant from each other and from the director and accompanist.
“The true joy of choral singing comes from being able to gather and make music with others,” said Chorus President Laurie H. Lewis. “After much hard work by the Chorus Board, we were able to craft a plan that would allow us to sing together safely.
Two small-group cohorts rehearsed this past Sunday. “For most of us, it was the first time we were able to sing with other people since the start of the pandemic,” Lewis said. Lifting our voices together provided a much-needed positive boost for all — not quite ‘back to normal,’ but a step in that direction.”
Artistic Director Dr. Matthew Leese has selected a repertoire that reflects the current social climate as well as musical pieces that lend themselves to outdoor rehearsing.
“Being spread out in the open air introduces new challenges for singing multi-part music together,” Dr. Leese said.
The group is now learning “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” widely considered the African-American national anthem, as well as an arrangement of the spiritual “Walk Together Children.” A third piece, the first movement from Bach’s Cantata BWV 140 “Wachet Auf” provides additional linguistic and technical challenges. “Music’s power to heal and strengthen bonds of understanding was already evident in our first outdoor rehearsal,” he said.
Singers who do not feel comfortable rehearsing with others are also joining in with at-home practice.
Monadnock Chorus plans to combine recordings of rehearsal groups and individual singer recordings to present to the public. The chorus is considering an outdoor performance in October, if public health and weather conditions allow.
Information: www.monadnock-chorus.org.