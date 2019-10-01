Monadnock Art/Friends of the Dublin Art Colony will hold its 24th annual Open Studio Tour from Oct. 12 through 14, with its art tour preview exhibition running from Oct. 9 through 27.
The Monadnock Region’s oldest art tour is held each October during the peak of the colorful foliage season in southwestern New Hampshire. During this year’s art tour, 73 artists will welcome visitors to 59 studios, with distinctive art tour signs marking the locations across the Monadnock Region.
A range and diversity of visual arts is represented, including painters, printmakers, potters, jewelers, sculptors, fiber artists, photographers, woodworkers, glass artists and more. Artist studios will be open from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. each day throughout the tour.
The Monadnock Art Tour preview exhibition featuring art work from most of the tour artists may be viewed at the Bass Hall at the Monadnock Center at 19 Grove St. in downtown Peterborough. The opening reception for the exhibit will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, and all are invited. Admission is free and light refreshments will be served. The gallery exhibit will run for a four-week period, Oct. 9 through Oct. 27, with gallery hours from 9:30 a.m. through 4 p.m. Oct. 10-13, leading up to and during the tour weekend. After the tour, the gallery will be open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.
Printed art tour brochures/maps are available in stores, restaurants and galleries throughout the region, and at the Peterborough and Jaffrey Chambers of Commerce. Maps and further information on the tour, along with images of work by member artists, can be found on the Monadnock Art web site: https://monadnockart.org/plan-your-tour/.