Monadnock Art and Friends of the Dublin Art Colony have decided to postpone its 25th Anniversary Art Tour to 2021.
“With so much uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic as we look into the remainder of the year, we felt it would be impossible to safely sponsor such a large gathering that draws visitors from all over NH and many nearby states and into our artists’ homes and studios,” said Joe Caracappa, president of Monadnock Art.
The group still plans to have a gallery show at Bass Hall of the Monadnock Center in Peterborough from Oct. 3-31 where visitors can practice social distancing and still enjoy the art. Artwork can still be viewed virtually at www.monadnockart.org.
The Monadnock Art Tour is typically held each October during the peak of the colorful foliage season in southwestern New Hampshire featuring the work of painters, printmakers, potters, jewelers, sculptors, fiber artists, photographers, woodworkers, glass artists and more.
Monadnock Art/Friends of the Dublin Art Colony is a non-profit organization with a mission of celebrating the presence of the visual arts in the Monadnock Region of southwestern New Hampshire.