Monadnock Area Transitional Shelter (MATS) is set to hold a seasonal poetry contest for students.
The contest is open to all students in all grade levels in the Monadnock Region. Student writers are asked to compose a short poem on the subject of “home.”
Poems will be judged in two categories: kindergarten-5th grade, and 6th grade-12th grade. First prize is $50, second prize is $30 and third prize is $20; a total of six prizes will be awarded.
The deadline for entries is Dec. 31; prizes will be announced on Jan. 15.
There is a $5 fee to submit an entry; check or money order should be made payable to: MATS. Entries should be mailed to MATS/Poetry Contest, P.O. Box 3053, Peterborough, NH 03458.
For more information, call MATS at 924-5033.
Founded in 1991 by concerned citizens, the Monadnock Area Transitional Shelter (MATS) provides interim housing for individuals and families who are homeless.