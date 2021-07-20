Monadnock 4-H Robotics Club is the recipient of a $2,000 grant from Raytheon Technologies. The club intends to use the grant to support its FIRST Robotics Competition team, Team Inconceivable!, during the coming school year.
Team Inconceivable! meets at the MAxT Makerspace in Peterborough. The team builds and programs an industrial-sized robot each year and competes against other high school teams across New England.
The team is looking for more new high school members. For more information, contact the team via email at info@team1729.org or on Instagram @team_1729.
Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Mass.