Mole Hill Theatre in East Alstead is set to host its eighth Mostly Annual Carnival Ball on Saturday, Feb. 22, with a potluck at 7 p.m. and live music and dancing at 8 p.m. featuring Bayou X, with special guests Galera Da Samba.
The event will also feature several parades, a costume contest, plenty of beads and a celebrity King and Queen of the Mardi Gras.
Bayou X, fronted by New Orleans native Pete Simoneaux on fiddle and spouse Linda Simoneaux on accordions, melds traditional Cajun and Creole dance music of southwest Louisiana with New Orleans R&B, and original and folkloric tunes derived from throughout the Caribbean basin.
Galera Da Samba, the Vermont Jazz Center Samba Ensemble, performs classic samba rhythms from Rio de Janeiro, Bahia Salvador, and other regions of Brazil.
The Carnival season begins annually on the Epiphany, or 12th night after Christmas, and reaches its climax on Mardi Gras day, the day before Ash Wednesday, which is Tuesday, Feb 25, this year.
Admission is $15 at the door, $30 family ticket.
The Mole Hill Theatre is at 789 Gilsum Mine Road in East Alstead, two miles north of the village of Gilsum.
For more information on Bayou X, contact Pete Simoneaux at 835-6051, or email peter.simoneaux@gmail.com. For more information on Mole Hill Theatre, call 352-2585 or email molehillnh@gmail.com.