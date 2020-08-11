MoCo Arts is gearing up to welcome students back for in-person dance and theater classes this fall. The facility on Roxbury Street in Keene has been mostly closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Staff at MoCo spent the summer developing a reopening plan which includes implementing several safety protocols designed to keep students safe and healthy. The plans were first implemented during CupCAKE summer camp in July and August.
“After months of live-streaming classes online, we’re really excited to bring the kids back to the studio,” said Reagan Messer, Executive Director and Artistic Director of MoCo’s Dance Program. “The online classes worked really well, and we’ll definitely continue to offer them through the fall for those kids that aren’t quite ready to come back to the studio. But it is so great that we’ve been able to work out a way to conduct classes in-person as well.”
Students will need to wear masks during class, and grids have been set up in the studios to help with social distancing, he added.
“The health and well-being of our students, families, teachers and staff is our primary concern,” said Messer.
A handbook with a detailed explanation of safety measures is available at www.moco.org.
The fall semester begins on Monday, Aug. 31. The class schedule can be found on the website at www.moco.org/class-schedule. For more information or to register, call 357-2100 or email info@moco.org.