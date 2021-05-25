MoCo Arts in Keene is set to present its first live, in-person performance since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic with its high school musical, “The SpongeBob Musical.”
Based on the hit Nickelodeon TV show, the musical will be performed at the Redfern Arts Center at Keene State College on May 30 at 7 p.m. and May 31 at 1 and 4 p.m.
The show follows SpongeBob and his friends Patrick, Sandy, Squidward, Mr. Krabs and Plankton as they embark on a journey to save the city of Bikini Bottom and change the world with their powerful optimism. The musical features original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend and more.
“Playing SpongeBob is a daunting task, being that he is such an iconic character,” said Kobe Hachey, who is playing the title role. “I really had to dive into my own childhood to draw experiences for this character. SpongeBob to me is someone the world needs right now, someone who isn’t afraid to take charge with such optimism and happiness. I am looking forward to having so much fun on stage and bringing Bikini Bottom to life. My biggest hope is that the little kids in the audience have fun watching musical theater like I did when I was a kid.”
Tickets are available at 358-2168 or at keene.universitytickets.com.To best adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines, tickets will be sold in pairs at $25 per ticket. Seats will be socially distanced per Keene State College guidelines and mask wearing will be required.
For information on MoCo Arts, visit www.moco.org.