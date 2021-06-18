MoCo Arts’ Storytime Theatre will perform “The Bremen Town Musicians” on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Robin Hood Park Amphitheater in Keene.
The family-friendly 45-minute musical production is based on a folktale written by the brothers Grimm about four unlikely friends who decide to run away and become town musicians in the city of Bremen.
“Kids ages four to seven will be acting, singing and dancing in costume as the culmination of a semester learning about stage direction, cues, plot, scene, and character development,” said Danielle Fitzpatrick, Artistic Director of Young Arts & CupCAKE at MoCo Arts.
Tickets for The Bremen Town Musicians are sold in pods of 10-foot by 10-foot squares, with a limit of six people per pod. Each ticket is $10 per person. Social distancing and mask wearing is required. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and a picnic blanket. For tickets or information, call MoCo Arts at 357-2100.