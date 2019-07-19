The stage is set for MoCo Arts’ annual week-long celebration of the arts, C.A.K.E. Festival Week.
Presented by Creative Arts at Keene summer camp, Festival Week begins Monday and runs through Saturday, July 27. Each day of Festival Week will include a different creative arts event featuring the work of campers in grades 3 through 12. The week builds to a climactic end with the two main events: C.A.K.E. Festival Day at The Colonial Theatre on Thursday, July 25, and the C.A.K.E. Musical Theatre Senior Class production of Roald Dahl’s “Matilda” at MoCo Arts on Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27.
Creative Arts at Keene (C.A.K.E.) is a multi-arts summer camp in downtown Keene. Campers explore the arts by choosing their own classes in visual arts, creative writing, dance, theater, music, technical theatre, video production and more.
Monday, July 22: Campers in the One Act Play Senior Class will present “An Exploration,” a serious examination of human connections, emotions and relationships presented through a collection of scenes from various bodies of work. Featuring campers in grades 6-12, the play is rated PG-13, and is free and open to the public. The play begins at 6 p.m. in The Founder’s Theatre at MoCo Arts.
Tuesday, July 23: Campers in the Musical Theatre Junior Class will present “A ‘Jukebox Style’ Musical,” an original production written by the campers in the class, assisted and inspired by their teacher. Featuring campers in grades 3-5, this event is free and open to the public. The performance begins at 6 p.m. in The Founder’s Theatre at MoCo Arts .
Wednesday, July 24: This event will showcase all of the visual arts created by campers in a gallery style exhibition and a cabaret style musical performance. The cooking classes will provide some homemade treats during the gala as well, showcasing what campers have learned with some creative recipes. This event is free and open to the public. The event is held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the Festival Eve Art Gala at MoCo Arts.
Thursday, July 25: Campers who participated in any of the many performing arts classes during camp will have the opportunity to share their work in music production, singing, dance and theater in C.A.K.E. Festival Day. Tickets for Festival Day are $5 and are available at The Colonial Theatre box office, 352-2033, and at MoCo Arts, 357-2100. The event is held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre.
Friday, July 26, Saturday, July 27: The week ends with the C.A.K.E. Musical Theatre Senior Class production of Roald Dahl’s “Matilda” on Friday, July 26, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, July 27, at 2 and 7 p.m. in The Founder’s Theatre at MoCo Arts. Inspired by the Roald Dahl story, this musical revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. “Matilda” will be performed by campers in grades 6-12. Tickets are $10 and are available at MoCo Arts, 40 Roxbury St., Keene, or by calling 357-2100.
For more information about MoCo Arts, C.A.K.E. Summer Camp or Festival Week, visit www.moco.org.