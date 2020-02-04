MoCo Arts in Keene will host a hands-on acting workshop series for area high school students Wednesdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m., beginning Feb. 5 and running through April 15.
Professional working actors Bridget Beirne and Tom Frey will instruct students to draw from real-world experience and immerse themselves in the fundamentals of acting over the course of this 10-week acting intensive. The focus will be on developing acting techniques and honing auditioning skills to equip students with the tools they need to succeed in the world of theater.
The series will begin with establishing goals, participating in a few different exercises, and preparing for things to come. As the weeks progress, students will participate in mock auditions, during which they will receive feedback including specific things they can do to improve and increase their chances of success. Subsequent workshops will include cold reading, scene work, monologues and more.
This workshop series is designed for students in grades 9-12. No previous acting experience is required.
Cost for this workshop series is $250. Drop-ins are welcome at a rate of $25 per class. As with all MoCo Arts classes, workshops and camps, tuition assistance is available for those that qualify. For more information, or to register, visit MoCo Arts at 40 Roxbury St. in Keene; call 357-2100; or go to www.moco.org.