MoCo Arts will hold auditions for its upcoming productions for C.A.K.E.’s (Creative Arts at Keene) summer camp full length musical and one act play at MoCo Arts, 40 Roxbury St., Keene. Auditions will be held by appointment during the week of June 28-July 2.
The performances are the culmination of the musical theater senior class and one act senior Class, open to students in grades 6-12, which is offered at MoCo’s C.A.K.E. Summer Camp July 5 through 30. These classes will take place Monday through Friday for the duration of camp. Actors must register for all four weeks of camp to participate, and everyone who auditions will be cast in the show.
C.A.K.E. is a multi-arts summer day camp for kids in grades 3 through 12. Campers create their own schedule based on their interests and can choose from a variety of classes in art, writing, dance, theater, music, technical theater, video production and more.
For a full class schedule and audition requirements, call 357-2100 or go to www.moco.org.