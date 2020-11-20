MoCo Arts’ elementary school musical, “Presents.com,” will be performed and shown virtually Sunday at 2 p.m., with opportunities to watch a recording of the show later. The musical focuses on the importance of friendship and staying connected, and was created specifically for students at MoCo Arts. The show is performed by students in grades 2-5, both in person and remotely.
With social distancing and safety measures in place this semester, MoCo Arts was faced with the unique opportunity to produce theater for the current moment. “Presents.com,” written by MoCo’s theater and dance teacher Kristen Leach, is the first show the non-profit arts education organization is presenting this fall.
“The process began with needing to create for the unknown,” said Leach. “I wrote characters that can be performed remotely or in person for children who were learning from home or in case we needed to go remote. The theatre material for our current time doesn’t exist, so it’s a nice creative time to make something worthwhile for the kids.”
“Presents.com” tells the story of Jo, who is desperate to find the perfect present for a friend who is staying safely at home. With so many choices and not a lot of money, Jo endlessly scrolls and searches online for the gift, enlisting the help of several classmates and some enthusiastic telemarketers.
The musical is sponsored in part by Savings Bank of Walpole.
Tickets for the online performance are $20 per household to rent and $25 to purchase and download through Vimeo. The performance will be streamed virtually and filmed from MoCo Arts. To purchase tickets, visit moco.org/performances or call MoCo Arts at 357-2100. For more information about MoCo Arts, visit at www.moco.org.