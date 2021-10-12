We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
From left to right, Chris Coates, Ted McGreer, Luca Paris, MoCo’s Reagan Messer, Ed Tomey (back), Jay Clarke, Artie Knowles and Dean Eaton perform at a previous “Lights. Camera. Keene!” fundraiser for MoCo Arts.
MoCo Arts’ will hold its 10th “Lights. Camera. Keene!” fundraising gala on Saturday, Oct. 23. Festivities kick off at 6:30 p.m. People may attend in-person at MoCo Arts in downtown Keene or livestream the event online through Zoom.
All proceeds from the event will benefit MoCo’s tuition assistance and year-round arts education programs for students of all abilities, ages 18 months to adult. As part of its nonprofit mission, MoCo Arts provides more than $79,000 in tuition assistance per year.
The theme of this year’s event is “Then and Now” in recognition of MoCo’s 30th anniversary. MoCo will showcase costumes from productions like “Beauty & The Beast” and “The Nutcracker,” along with selected set pieces and featured videos of current students and alumni.
The event will feature performances from local business and community leaders, a live auction, farm-to-table hors d’oeuvres by Machina Arts, featured cocktails from Deeluxe Bartending, dancing and more. Performers include Keene’s Mayor George Hansel, State Sen. Jay Kahn, Keene State College President Melinda Treadwell, Super Seniors and more surprise guests.
As part of the annual fundraiser, MoCo is holding an online auction ahead of the event, from Thursday, Oct. 14 to Friday, Oct. 22, and a live auction on Oct. 23. All auction proceeds benefit MoCo’s tuition assistance and year-round arts education programs.
Masks are required to enter the MoCo building at 40 Roxbury St., and seating is socially distanced.
The live event is for people age 21 and up; tickets are $75 and include two drink vouchers, hors d’oeuvres and desserts. Tickets to take part virtually are $45.