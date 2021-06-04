MoCo Arts School of Dance in Keene will celebrate iconic and famous dances from great movies in its live end-of-year show, “MoCo Goes Hollywood!”
The show features dances from a range of eras, including classic films like “Singin’ in the Rain” and “West Side Story,” ’80s flicks like “Footloose” and “Dirty Dancing,” and contemporary hits like “Happy Feet” and “Moulin Rouge.”
“We are really excited to be back in person at the Redfern with a live audience,” said Reagan Messer, executive director and artistic director of dance at MoCo Arts. “This show’s theme has been incredibly uplifting and a really fun and creative way to navigate COVID-19 protocols, making sure that all of our students, staff and audience could participate in the show safely.”
Two different shows will be performed: One will be offered Saturday at 4 and 7 p.m., and the other will be Sunday at 2 and 5 p.m., all at the Redfern Arts Center at Keene State College.
The show was split into two different one-hour performances because of limited capacity backstage in the theatre. Some students may appear in both performances, but the dances will be completely different one day to the next.
Tickets for this show will be sold in pairs at $50. Seats will be socially distanced per Keene State College guidelines, mask wearing will be required, and screening will take place. There will also be options to livestream all four performances for $25.
Tickets are available at 358-2168 or keene.universitytickets.com.
For more information, visit www.moco.org.