MoCo Arts in Keene is offering several theater performances for home viewing this spring.
In fall 2020, MoCo switched its performance season to an online format and recorded the musicals and plays that were performed at MoCo’s black box theater as well as from the students’ homes via Zoom. The shows range from creative takes on favorite fairy tales, an imaginative story of toys showing their mighty superpowers, and even the realism of what it is like to work at a Help Desk. All shows are available to watch on demand throughout the semester.
Shows that are available for viewing include:
“Virtually Ever After,” performed by MoCo Arts’ Elementary Play students. Familiar fairy-tale characters such as the Big Bad Wolf and Prince Charming appear in original scenes with a modern take: the characters are all communicating via phones or other devices.
“Quimby’s Great Cape Caper!” performed by students in the Elementary Musical Theatre class. Toy superheroes come together while encased in their individual toy boxes.
“Help Desk,” performed by the Middle and High School play students. Pairs of students work together to develop quirky characters and share them with the rest of the class. This show will be available on April 25 at 2 p.m.
For more information on how to watch online performances, visit moco.org/performances. Each performance has the option to rent for 48 hours or to buy and download.