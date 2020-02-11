MoCo Arts is Keene is now enrolling for its February and April multi-arts school vacation camps.
These day camps are open to children ages 4 through 6th grade and take place at MoCo Arts on Roxbury Street, Keene. Campers will spend each week of camp dancing, acting, singing and creating art projects centered around an educational theme.
The camps run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The doors open at 8 a.m. each day and aftercare is available for a fee from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Each week on Fridays, campers perform in a mini-musical theater production in MoCo’s black box, The Founder’s Theatre. Friends and family members are invited to attend the noontime shows free of charge.
February’s camp theme is “20ROCK!.” Campers will dance and sing through the decades, as they explore some of the trends that dominated popular culture during the last 100 years, from the Charleston to the Macarena. February Vacation Camp will run from Feb 24 through 28.
April’s camp theme is “Camp Creatures from Outer Space!” Campers will learn about some of the friendly and famous extraterrestrials we’ve come to know and love through books, movies and television. They’ll also learn about the planets in our solar system while working together to create a comedy filled with singing and dancing. April Vacation Camp will run from April 20 through 24.
To learn more about the multi-arts day camps at MoCo Arts, visit www.moco.org. You can also stop by the MoCo Arts studios at 40 Roxbury St., Keene or call 357-2100.