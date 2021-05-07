MoCo Arts in Keene has added four new members to its board of directors.
Maria Bradshaw is a returning board member at MoCo Arts. She is the mother of two former MoCo students and is dedicated to helping young individuals in the Keene area have access to the arts and education.
Shaun Filiault is an attorney at Bragdon, Baron & Kossayda in Keene. He was born and raised in Keene before receiving a bachelor’s degree at Boston University, a Ph.D. at the University of South Australia and a JD at the University of New Hampshire. He is a former judicial law clerk in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire. He is a certified group fitness instructor and teaches step aerobics.
Gordon Kendall is a Director of Product Management at Vertafore, an insurance software company. He has more than 18 years of experience within the property and casualty insurance industry with specific expertise in setting vision for strategic products and leveraging technology as a solution. He is a graduate of Franklin Pierce University in Rindge with a Bachelor of Science as well as a Master of Business Administration. He lives in Keene with his wife and daughter.
Amy Wright is the Director of Administration at Keene Housing and has more than 20 years of experience in human resources. She manages the administrative team and is responsible for Keene Housing’s property insurance portfolio, governance, social media and all aspects of human resources including compliance, benefits administration, employee relations, staffing, compensation and payroll. She has been a member of the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) since 2006 and currently serves as the President of the Greater Monadnock Society of Human Resources Management
MoCo Arts is a nonprofit multi-arts educational organization in downtown Keene offering dance and theater classes and multi-arts vacation and summer camps. For more information, visit www.moco.org