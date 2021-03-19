Summer camps are set to return for multiple weeks of creativity and performing this summer at MoCo Arts in Keene.
Classes for children of all ages will explore the performing arts, visual arts, music, literature and more.
Creative Arts at Keene (C.A.K.E.) summer camp is a day camp for children in grades 3 through 12. In 2021, the camp will be split into two cohorts: one group focused on performing arts (theater, dance, music, etc.) and another on multi-arts (video/film, writing, painting, photography, etc.). C.A.K.E will run in person for four weeks from July 5 through 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Students may register for one, two, three or all four weeks of camp. Half-day options are available for both groups. Tuition is $225 per week.
“We know how important arts education and connection is for kids at this time,” said Marty Hennum, Artistic Director of MoCo’s C.A.K.E. Summer Camp. “We are excited to provide, safe, in person camp options for children this year. There are classes for performers and classes for kids who would rather not perform. We are also providing classes for campers who attend in person or who would prefer to attend virtually. There really is something for everyone.”
For younger campers, MoCo’s CupCAKE Summer Camp introduces children to the arts. CupCAKE is a performing arts day camp for kids from age 4 through grade 3 and will run for four weeks this year, with each week’s activities focused on an educational theme.
CupCAKE Camp runs from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with drop-off times beginning at 8 a.m. CupCAKE campers will work together all week to produce a filmed performance based on the theme of the week. Students may register for one, two, three or four weeks. Tuition is $220 per week.
“Our goal is to offer campers safe connection and creativity during their time at camp,” said Danielle Fitzpatrick, Artistic Director of MoCo’s CupCAKE Summer Camp. “Every day is infused with art, music, friendship, movement… and lots of fun!”
MoCo Arts requires physical distancing and mask wearing at all times. Enrollment will be limited to optimize space for social distancing within MoCo Arts’ facility. Daily monitoring of staff and camper’s health will take place.
Registration is open for both camps. For information, call 357-2100 or visit www.moco.org.