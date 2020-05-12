In light of the coronavirus outbreak, MoCo Arts in Keene has rescheduled all of its spring performances during the months of May and June. Current ticket holders will be contacted with refund options.
In a letter to the community, Reagan Messer, the Executive Director/Artistic Director of Dance at MoCo, says the non-profit arts education organization will continue to search for a way to celebrate and end the spring 2020 semester on a positive note, likely with a virtual ceremony.
Information: moco.org.