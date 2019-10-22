MoCo Arts recently named Niko McPherson as the recipient of the 2019 Arts for Life Scholarship, a scholarship fund established to honor longtime MoCo Arts board member Maich Gardner.
McPherson participates in both the dance and the theater programs at MoCo Arts. The scholarship will help cover the cost of his tuition for classes at during the 2019-2020 school year. He is a senior at Keene High School.
“MoCo is a safe haven from the rest of the world, a place where I can truly be myself and express myself through the arts,” McPherson said. “It was at MoCo that I was able to discover my passion for live theater and dance, a passion that I hope to continue into the future. This scholarship allows me to pursue this at a time where it might not have been so easy, and I am extremely grateful to Maich, Ed, Reagan [Messer], Marty [Hennum], and Danielle [Fitzpatrick] for making this possible.”
Established in 2014 by Ed Tomey and supported by donations from the Hoffman Family Foundation, the Gardner-Grinnell Charitable Fund, and more than 45 individual donors, the fund honors Maich Gardner, who provided wisdom and guidance to MoCo for many years. The Arts for Life Scholarship is awarded annually to one or more students who are also passionate about the arts, and otherwise would be unable to take part in opportunities available through MoCo Arts programming.
Information: www.moco.org.