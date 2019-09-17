MoCo Arts has announced its 2019/2020 season, which includes family-friendly musicals, plays and dance performances featuring students from age 4 through grade 12.
Now in its second year of operations in its new building on Roxbury Street in Keene, MoCo will host the majority of its performances in its own black box theater, The Founder’s Theatre, with two big dance shows taking place at the Redfern Arts Center at Keene State College.
Schedule:
Nov. 10: MoCo Arts Elementary Play, “Red vs. The Wolf,” performed by students in grades 2-5. Performances at 2 and 4 p.m. at The Founder’s Theatre at MoCo Arts.
Nov. 17: MoCo Arts Elementary Musical, “Disney’s The Lion King KIDS,” performed by students in grades 2-5. Performances at 2 and 4 p.m. at The Founder’s Theatre at MoCo Arts.
Dec. 8: MoCo Arts Middle School Play, “Alice in Wonderland,” performed by students in grades 6-8. Performances at 2 and 4:30 p.m. at The Founder’s Theatre at MoCo Arts.
Dec. 14: MoCo Arts Middle School Musical, “Disney’s Frozen JR.,” performed by students in grades 6-8. Performances Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 15 at 2 and 4:30 p.m. at The Founder’s Theatre at MoCo Arts.
Dec. 21-22: MoCo Arts High School Musical, “A Christmas Carol,” performed by students in grades 9-12. Performances Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 22 at 2 and 5 p.m. at The Founder’s Theatre at MoCo Arts.
Jan. 11-12: MoCo Arts High School Play, “The Crucible,” performed by students in grades 9-12. Performances Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. at The Founder’s Theatre at MoCo Arts.
Jan. 18: MoCo Arts School of Dance, “Time to Dance,” performed by students in grades 2-12. Performances at 2 and 7 p.m. at Redfern Arts Center at Keene State College.
Jan. 19: MoCo Arts Storytime Theatre, “Chicken Soup with Rice and Other Stories,” performed by students ages 4 years through grade 2. Performances at 2 and 4 p.m. at The Founder’s Theatre at MoCo Arts.
March 21: MoCo Arts School of Dance, “Young Choreographer’s Showcase,” featuring original pieces both choreographed and performed by MoCo Arts students. Performances at 7 p.m. at The Founder’s Theatre at MoCo Arts.
March 29: MoCo Arts Elementary Play, “Bag of Fables,” performed by students in grades 2-5. Performances at 2 and 4 p.m. at The Founder’s Theatre at MoCo Arts.
April 5: MoCo Arts Elementary Musical, “Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon,” performed by students in grades 2-5. Performances at 2 and 4 p.m. at The Founder’s Theatre at MoCo Arts.
April 11: MoCo Arts Middle School Play, “Something’s Rotten in the State of Denmark,” performed by students in grades 6-8. Performances at 3 and 5:30 p.m. at The Founder’s Theatre at MoCo Arts.
May 2-3: MoCo Arts High School Musical, “RENT School Edition,” performed by students in grades 9-12. Performances May 2 at 3 and 7 p.m. and May 3 at 2 p.m. at The Founder’s Theatre at MoCo Arts.
May 10: MoCo Arts Middle School Musical, “How to Eat Like a Child and Other Lessons on How Not to be a Grown Up,” performed by students in grades 6-8. Performances at 2 and 4:30 p.m. at The Founder’s Theatre at MoCo Arts.
May 30-31: MoCo Arts School of Dance, “The Little Mermaid,” performed by students in grades 2-12. Performances May 30 at 2 and 7 p.m. and May 31 at 2 p.m. at the Redfern Arts Center at Keene State College.
June 6-7: MoCo Arts Creative Dance Festival performed by students age 3 through grade 2 at The Founder’s Theatre at MoCo Arts.
June 13: MoCo Arts Storytime Theatre, “Peter Rabbit & Friends,” performed by students age 4 through grade 2. Performances at 2 and 4 p.m. at The Founder’s Theatre at MoCo Arts.
Information: www.moco.org.