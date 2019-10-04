A program designed for parents and guardians of teens, the Monadnock Region Mock Teen Bedroom, will be held Thursday, Oct. 10, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Keene Family YMCA.
Substance misuse has changed dramatically in recent years. This program aims to help attendees learn how to recognize the signs of substance misuse in an interactive workshop. It begins with a presentation on substance misuse prevention and resources for support, followed by a walk-through of a mock teen bedroom to test one’s ability to identify signs, items and paraphernalia related to substance misuse. Those signs include concealment, hidden containers and music, to name a few.
School-age child care will be provided to families attending from a regional afterschool program.
Light refreshments will be served.
Seating is limited. Those interested in attending can register at Eventbrite.com.
The program is sponsored by Monadnock Region Afterschool Coalition and the Community Coalition on Youth Substance Misuse.